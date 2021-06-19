India Mourns as ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh Dies of COVID-19 Aged 91

Former Indian track and field athlete, Milkha Singh died at the age of 91 due to COVID-19 complications, Friday, June 18.

Singh, a four-time Asian Games gold medalist who was dubbed the “Flying Sikh,” passed away at a hospital in the north Indian city of Chandigarh late Friday.

His wife had also died from the virus earlier in the week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes for Singh, writing that India had "lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians."

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said Singh's legacy would live on.

(Reuters/AFP)