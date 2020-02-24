India Showcases Culinary Traditions of an Ancient Civilization
India, home to one of the world’s oldest civilizations, is showcasing the culinary traditions of the 5000-year old Indus Valley civilization that was discovered just 100 years ago. Archaeological research has shown that it was an advanced civilization with well-developed cities. An exhibition ‘Historical Gastronomica’ in New Delhi conceptualizes the food that the South Asians living here ate. Anjana Pasricha has a report