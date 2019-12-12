Indian Capital Hosts Its First Queer Literature Festival
December 12, 2019 01:09 PM
Indian Capital Hosts Its First Queer Literature Festival video player.
Nearly a year and a half after India scrapped controversial legislation criminalizing homosexuality, the Indian capital has hosted its first ever queer literature festival. Turning the focus on stories and experiences of the community, the two day meet explored common ground between different identities of society. Anjana Pasricha reports from New Delhi.