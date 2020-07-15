Indian Capital Races to Ramp up Health Facilities as Pandemic Rages

As India’s cases of COVID 19 near the one million mark, cities like New Delhi, home to over 20 million people, are ramping up their heath infrastructure to cope with the pandemic. As India emerges as a global hotspot, experts say the pandemic has turned the spotlight on the country’s grossly inadequate health care system, even in its biggest cities. Anjana Pasricha in New Delhi has a report.

Camera: P Pallavi

Producer: Rod James