Indian Man Attempts World Record With 1,638 Knuckle Push-Ups

Indian engineering student and fitness enthusiast Thulasinathan Ajantha attempted a world record for most knuckle push-ups in an hour, Monday, June 28.

Ajantha, who hails from southern Chennai city, was trying to raise awareness about the importance of health and fitness after losing a friend to a lifestyle-related disease.

He did 1,638 knuckle push-ups in an hour in his first attempt but could not break the world record.

He remains confident he can complete 2,400 to 2,500 pushups in an hour and plans to attempt it soon.

