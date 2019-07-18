South & Central Asia

India’s Car Market Hit by Worst Slump in over a decade

July 18, 2019 09:54 AM
Just a year ago India was forecast to become the world’s third largest automobile market overtaking Japan, but the industry is now grappling with its worst slump in over a decade. As Anjana Pasricha reports from Gurgaon, a business hub near New Delhi, the plummeting fortunes of the $ 100 billion auto industry reflect a broader slowdown in India’s economy, which grew at its slowest pace in nearly five years in the first quarter of the year.

