South & Central Asia

As India’s Economy Sputters, Finding Livelihood Becomes Harder

February 17, 2020 02:46 PM
This item is currently being made ready. Please try again shortly.

 India’s economic growth has plummeted to a decade low – a sharp contrast to only a year ago when it was the world’s fastest growing major economy. Anjana Pasricha visited Gurugram, a business district that sprung up on the outskirts of New Delhi and became a symbol of India's rapid development – but is now showing the symptoms of a slowing economy. 

Default Author Profile
By
Anjana Pasricha
Latest Episodes
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 15:37
Kenya Struggles Against Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Boni Forest
Kenya Struggles Against Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Boni Forest
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 14:48
As India’s Economy Sputters, Finding Livelihood Becomes Harder
As India’s Economy Sputters, Finding Livelihood Becomes Harder
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 12:58
Is The West Dying Or Thriving? US And Europe Clash Over Transatlantic Alliance
Is The West Dying Or Thriving? U.S. And Europe Clash Over Transatlantic Alliance
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 11:44
Early Voting Begins in Nevada in Democrats’ Search for Presidential Candidate
Early Voting Begins in Nevada in Democrats’ Search for Presidential Candidate
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 05:42
How Ugandans Are Tackling American Football
Ugandans Tackle American Football