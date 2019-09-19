India’s Tourist and Shopping Hub Jaipur Cracks Down on Child Labor
September 19, 2019 05:15 AM
In India’s tourist city of Jaipur, state authorities and civil society groups have launched a major campaign to end the use of child labor as growing numbers of young boys are trafficked into the city from poorer states. They are put to work to make handcrafted products that have made the city a magnet for shoppers from all over the country. Anjana Pasricha has a report.