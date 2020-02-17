Silicon Valley & Technology

Innovative Program Empowers Female Students in Technology

February 17, 2020 05:27 AM
Embed

Women and minorities pursuing computer science degrees often feel alone and isolated, since the field is overwhelmingly dominated by men. While about 60 percent of all 2017 bachelor’s degree recipients in the U.S. were women, only about 20 percent of Computer and Information Science bachelor’s degree recipients went to women, according to the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT). But an innovative program initiated by a global non-profit in partnership with universities across the U.S. has already made impressive gains in helping to boost those numbers. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.

Default Author Profile
By
Julie Taboh
Latest Episodes
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 05:42
Ugandans Tackle American Football
Ugandans Tackle American Football
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 05:33
Guide Dogs: Partners with the Blind
Guide Dogs: Partners with the Blind
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 05:17
Hospital Comes Up With a Way to Cut Costs Of Lifesaving Cancer Drugs
Hospital Comes Up With a Way to Cut Costs Of Lifesaving Cancer Drugs
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 05:08
Countries Step Up Border Measures to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus
Countries Step Up Border Measures to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus
Sun, 02/16/2020 - 20:12
Is The West Dying Or Thriving? US And Europe Clash At Munich Conference
Is The West Dying Or Thriving? US And Europe Clash Over Transatlantic Alliance