Africa

Inspirational Teen Aviation Project Ends in Tragedy

August 6, 2019 05:32 AM
Inspirational Teen Aviation Project Ends in Tragedy.
A South African group of teenage pilots who flew a self-assembled aircraft across Africa are back in South Africa after tragedy struck the expedition. The two experienced adult pilots manning the support airplane accompanying the teens, died in an accident in Tanzania. The group left South Africa in June as part of nonprofit U-Dream Global’s inspirational Cape To Cairo crowdfunded project that saw a group of teens build an aircraft and fly it from South Africa to Egypt and back. Marize de Klerk reports from Kyalami, South Africa.

