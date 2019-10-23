Log On

Intelligent Threat-Sensing Building on Horizon

October 23, 2019 06:07 AM
Intelligent Threat-Sensing Building on Horizon
Keeping students safe at school is of particular concern this week. America's Safe Schools Week focuses government agencies and educational organizations to look for innovative ways to protect students from danger, particularly gun violence. VOA's Elizabeth Lee shows us how engineers and computer scientists are working to design schools and office buildings that can protect its occupants. A warning: this report contains video some viewers may find disturbing.

Elizabeth Lee
