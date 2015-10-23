Inter-Korean Family Reunions Display Unification Ties
October 23, 2015 07:12 AM
The touching and at times heartbreaking moments of affection on display at the Korean reunions of separated families illustrates the emotional toll the division of the peninsula continues to take on thousands of affected families. It also shows the strong ties that still bind the Korean people despite being cut off from one another for over half a century by heavily armed borders and opposing political ideologies. VOAâs Brian Padden reports from Sokcho, South Korea.