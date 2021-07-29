Africa

International Aid Cuts to Affect Millions Across Africa 

July 29, 2021 09:14 PM
The COVID-19 pandemic's impact has led to cuts in foreign aid from donors like Britain, which this month slashed its aid budget by $5.5 billion, hitting those on the ground in Africa. The funding loss is felt in Burkina Faso where it could possibly shut down a group that helps thousands of gender-based-violence and rape survivors. Henry Wilkins reports from Kaya, Burkina Faso 

Camera:  Henry Wilkins 

Henry Wilkins
By
Henry Wilkins
