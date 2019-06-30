International Edition
June 30, 2019
Listen
This item is currently being made ready. Please try again later.
Quick, informative, fun. VOA’s International Edition brings the world together with U.S. perspectives. Experts, analysts, social media views and newsmakers themselves help tell today’s stories everyone wants to hear. Brighten your day with VOA’s International Edition.
Broadcast Schedule
Sun-Thu 2230, 2330 UTC/GMT
Mon-Fri 0130, 0330, 0430, 0530, 0630, 1230, 1330, 1430, 1700, 1900 UTC/GMT
Contact Us
voanews@voanews.com
Postal Mail
Voice of America
330 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, DC 20237
USA