International Edition
July 3, 2019 01:00 PM
Listen
International Edition
International Edition audio player.
Quick, informative, fun. VOA’s International Edition brings the world together with U.S. perspectives. Experts, analysts, social media views and newsmakers themselves help tell today’s stories everyone wants to hear. Brighten your day with VOA’s International Edition.
Broadcast Schedule
Sun-Thu 2230, 2330 UTC/GMT
Mon-Fri 0130, 0330, 0430, 0530, 0630, 1230, 1330, 1430, 1700, 1900 UTC/GMT
Contact Us
voanews@voanews.com
Postal Mail
Voice of America
330 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, DC 20237
USA