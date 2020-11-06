International Edition

November 06, 2020 12:30 AM
Listen
This program will begin at 12:30 AM
This program has ended.
Latest Episodes
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:05 PM
The race for the White House continues
A view of the White House and Washington Monument, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington.
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 10:30 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 12:05 PM
America waits for election results
Election worker Kristen Mun from Portland empties ballots from a ballot box at the Multnomah County Elections Division.
Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:30 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Tue, 11/03/2020 - 01:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail