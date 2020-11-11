International Edition

November 11, 2020 10:30 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Latest Episodes
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:05 PM
Several wounded in Saudi cemetery attack
Map of Jiddah, Saudi Arabia
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:30 PM
Biden prepares for transition
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks about health care and the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) in Wilmington, Delaware.
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 12:05 PM
No evidence of voting irregularities
Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris smiles as she speaks to supporters at a election rally, Nov. 7, 2020.
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 10:30 PM
Trump fires defense secretary
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2019, file photo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper participates in a briefing with President Donald Trump…
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 12:05 PM
Biden begins COVID-19 task force
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration