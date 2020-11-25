International Edition

November 25, 2020 02:05 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 2:05 PM
This program has ended.
Latest Episodes
Tue, 11/24/2020 - 10:30 PM
Biden announces key staff as transition begins
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces his national security nominees and appointees at his transition headquarters in…
Tue, 11/24/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Mon, 11/23/2020 - 10:30 PM
U.S. Presidential Transition begins
US President-elect Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting with the United States Conference of Mayors at the Queen in…
Mon, 11/23/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Sun, 11/22/2020 - 10:30 PM
California begins curfew to curb COVID-19
FILE - Nurses watch as medical workers try to resuscitate a COVID-19 patient in the emergency room at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, California, Nov. 19, 2020.