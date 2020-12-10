International Edition

December 10, 2020 12:05 PM
Embed
Listen
International Edition
This program will begin at 12:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Latest Episodes
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 10:30 PM
Trump not conceding, joins Supreme Court fight
FILE - President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question at an event in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Dec. 7, 2020.
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 10:30 PM
First COVID-19 vaccine administered
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles Yeager, center, poses for photos with pilots David Vincent, right, and Pete Ford, left, following a re-enactment flight commemorating Yeager's breaking of the sound barrier, Oct. 14, 2012.
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:30 PM
Brexit talks stall as deadline looms
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a statement regarding Brexit talks at the European Commission in…