International Press Freedom Awards Honor Bravery
November 19, 2020 09:58 PM
The resiliency of journalists who brave arrest, attacks, and repressive legislation was celebrated at the annual International Press Freedom Awards on Thursday. Hosted by the Committee to Protect Journalists, the 2020 awardees are from Bangladesh, Iran, Nigeria and Russia. VOA’s Press Freedom Editor, Jessica Jerreat has more.
Camera: AFP, Reuters
Produced by: Jesse Oni, Marcus Harton