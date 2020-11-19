Press Freedom

International Press Freedom Awards Honor Bravery

November 19, 2020 09:58 PM
360p | 12 MB
480p | 17 MB
540p | 21 MB
720p | 44 MB
Original | 791 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The resiliency of journalists who brave arrest, attacks, and repressive legislation was celebrated at the annual International Press Freedom Awards on Thursday. Hosted by the Committee to Protect Journalists, the 2020 awardees are from Bangladesh, Iran, Nigeria and Russia. VOA’s Press Freedom Editor, Jessica Jerreat has more.

Camera: AFP, Reuters

Produced by: Jesse Oni, Marcus Harton

Jessica Jerreat
By
Jessica Jerreat
Press Freedom Editor
Latest Episodes
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:12 PM
Pompeo Visits West Bank in Departure from US Policy
Pompeo Visits West Bank in Departure from US Policy
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 05:56 PM
Britain Announces Big Defense Spending Boost
Britain Announces Big Defense Spending Boost
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 03:29 PM
Flight Delayed: Crane Winter Migration Arrives Late in Israel
Flight Delayed: Crane Winter Migration Arrives Late in Israel
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 01:31 PM
Police Clash With Protesters in Chile
Thumb
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 12:54 PM
Delhi Battles Twin Health Emergencies -- Pandemic, Pollution
Delhi Battles Twin Health Emergencies -- Pandemic, Pollution