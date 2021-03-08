At least 20 people are dead and hundreds more injured after a series of explosions at a military base in Equatorial Guinea. A party official in Myanmar tells VOA’s Burmese Service that a member from ousted de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party has died in police custody. Swiss citizens have narrowly approved a proposal that would prohibit women from wearing full facial coverings in public. On International Women’s Day, more on a debate in Nigeria over a proposal to make six months paid maternity leave a national right for women in both the private and public sectors.