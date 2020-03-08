International Women's Day Highlights Gender Inequality in Women's Athletics

Female athletes around the world but particularly in conservative countries face discrimination, harassment and criticism for their desire to pursue a career in sports. This year’s International Women’s Day theme is "Each for Equal – forging a gender equal world." And that involves sportswomen, as well, who compete on the field and bring honor to their countries, yet sometimes aren’t appreciated as much as men are in sports. More in this report by Sahar Majid narrated by Emma Morris.

