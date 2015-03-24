Internet Things Q&A Yackee Bernard

March 24, 2015 07:45 AM
Embed
Listen
Internet Things Q&A Yackee Bernard 1861446
Internet Things Q&A Yackee Bernard 1861446 audio player.

One of the biggest growth areas in technology these days isnât home computers or smart phones, but whatâs being called the âInternet of Things.â Roughly speaking, the âInternet of Thingsâ are all those devices that arenât computers, but can wirelessly connect to the web. VOAâs cyber-correspondent Doug Bernard has been looking into the âInternet of Thingsâ and spoke with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee about what he found.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover