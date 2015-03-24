Internet Things Q&A Yackee Bernard
March 24, 2015 07:45 AM
Listen
Internet Things Q&A Yackee Bernard 1861446
Internet Things Q&A Yackee Bernard 1861446 audio player.
One of the biggest growth areas in technology these days isnât home computers or smart phones, but whatâs being called the âInternet of Things.â Roughly speaking, the âInternet of Thingsâ are all those devices that arenât computers, but can wirelessly connect to the web. VOAâs cyber-correspondent Doug Bernard has been looking into the âInternet of Thingsâ and spoke with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee about what he found.