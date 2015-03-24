Internet Things Q&A Yackee Bernard

One of the biggest growth areas in technology these days isnât home computers or smart phones, but whatâs being called the âInternet of Things.â Roughly speaking, the âInternet of Thingsâ are all those devices that arenât computers, but can wirelessly connect to the web. VOAâs cyber-correspondent Doug Bernard has been looking into the âInternet of Thingsâ and spoke with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee about what he found.