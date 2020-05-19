Intimate Portraits Capture Loss, Hopes of 2020's Senior Class

The pandemic has put lives of students on hold, especially high school graduates, who have been unable to celebrate the completion of their secondary education with the traditional senior dance, prom, and graduation ceremony. To save the day, award winning photographer Matt Mendelsohn volunteered to photograph each one of the 500 seniors of Yorktown High school in Arlington, Virginia. Each portrait encapsulates the graduate’s talents, hopes and aspirations. VOA’s Penelope Poulou spoke with the photographer and some of the graduates.

