Iowa Caucus Confusion Clouds New Hampshire Primary

February 05, 2020 08:10 PM
The focus of the 2020 presidential election campaign has now moved on to the New Hampshire Democratic primary after confusion over the delayed results from the Iowa caucuses made it difficult for the leading presidential candidates to capitalize on any momentum. New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday will be the second state contest for the contenders seeking their party's presidential nomination, but as VOA's Brian Padden reports, the race remains very unsettled.

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
