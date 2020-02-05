US Politics

Iowa Confusion Clouds New Hampshire Primary

February 05, 2020 08:10 PM
Embed

The focus of the 2020 presidential election campaign has now moved on to the New Hampshire Democratic primary after confusion over the delayed results from the Iowa caucuses made it difficult for the leading presidential candidates to capitalize on any momentum. New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday will be the second state contest for the contenders seeking their party's presidential nomination, but as VOA's Brian Padden reports, the race remains very unsettled.

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 18:22
Report: Africa Delivers Largest Profits on Investment
Report: Africa Delivers Largest Profits on Investment
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 16:16
Kenya Fighting to End Female Genital Mutilation by 2023
Kenya Fighting to End Female Genital Mutilation by 2023
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 15:25
Malaysian Weight Loss Movement Tries to Combat Country's Obesity Crisis
Malaysian Weight Loss Movement Tries to Combat Country's Obesity Crisis
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 13:36
Annual Virginia Ice Sculpture Festival Attracts Carvers From All Over US
Annual Virginia Ice Sculpture Festival Attracts Carvers From All Over US
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 13:06
Travel Ban, Face Masks in US Seen as Symptoms of Fear of Coronavirus
Travel Ban, Face Masks in US Seen as Symptoms of Fear of Coronavirus