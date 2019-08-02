Middle East

Iran Blasts US Sanctioning of Its Foreign Minister as 'Childish'

August 2, 2019 04:26 AM
Iran Blasts US Sanctioning of Its Foreign Minister as 'Childish' video player.
Embed

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has responded to the United States imposing sanctions on his foreign minister, Javad Zarif, calling the move "childish."  Tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington since President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal with world powers more than a year ago.  VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington.

Latest Episodes
August 02, 2019
Florida Girl with Autism Grows Up to Become an Attorney
Florida Girl with Autism Grows Up to Become an Attorney
August 02, 2019
An American Odyssey: Two Years In A Russian Jail
An American Odyssey: Two Years In A Russian Jail
August 02, 2019
Zimbabweans Mark Anniversary of Army-led Shootings
Zimbabweans Mark Anniversary of Army-led Shootings
August 02, 2019
Third Ebola Death in DR Congo's Goma Sparks Fear in Neighboring Countries
Third Ebola Death in DR Congo's Goma Sparks Fear in Neighboring Countries
August 02, 2019
Pakistan Mangoes Try to Break Into US Markets
Pakistan Mangoes Try to Break Into US Markets