Iran Blasts US Sanctioning of Its Foreign Minister as 'Childish'
August 2, 2019 04:26 AM
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has responded to the United States imposing sanctions on his foreign minister, Javad Zarif, calling the move "childish." Tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington since President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal with world powers more than a year ago. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington.