Iran Celebrates 1979 Revolution Amid Economic Misery
February 10, 2021 10:44 PM
Iran has marked the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ousted the monarchy and brought Islamists to power. Iranian leaders hailed their success in what they called standing up to the United States. But experts say most people in Iran are facing economic hardship and curtailed freedoms. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.