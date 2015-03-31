Iran Targets Ex-President’s Son in Selective Corruption Probe
March 31, 2015 08:48 AM
Listen
Iran Targets Ex-President’s Son in Selective Corruption Probe 1859626
Iran Targets Ex-President’s Son in Selective Corruption Probe 1859626 audio player.
A number of countries are involved in anti-corruption drives: one of them is Iran, where President Rouhani has pledged to find and punish those taking bribes and other illicit acts. As VOAâs Jeffrey Young reports, Tehran is making an example out of the son of a prominent ex-president, who analysts say his crimes include supporting the regimeâs opposition.