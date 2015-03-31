Iran Targets Ex-President’s Son in Selective Corruption Probe

March 31, 2015 08:48 AM
Embed
Listen
Iran Targets Ex-President’s Son in Selective Corruption Probe 1859626
Iran Targets Ex-President’s Son in Selective Corruption Probe 1859626 audio player.

A number of countries are involved in anti-corruption drives: one of them is Iran, where President Rouhani has pledged to find and punish those taking bribes and other illicit acts. As VOAâs Jeffrey Young reports, Tehran is making an example out of the son of a prominent ex-president, who analysts say his crimes include supporting the regimeâs opposition.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover