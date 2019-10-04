Middle East

Iraq's PM Promises to Listen t Grievances After Deadly Protests

October 4, 2019 05:25 AM
Iraq's Prime Minister Promises to Listen to Grievances After Deadly Protests video player.
Embed
Link

Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi promised to listen to people's grievances in a televised address after three days of deadly protest in Baghdad and several other cities. Hundreds of protesters rallied in the capital for a third consecutive day Thursday, defying a curfew, to call for jobs, improved services and an end to widespread corruption. About 30 people have been killed so far and hundreds others have been injured in clashes between the police and protesters. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the authorities authorities have extended a curfew in several southern cities as the death toll rises.
 

Default Author Profile
By
Zlatica Hoke
Latest Episodes
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 05:26
Impeachment Battle Fuels Sharp Partisan Divide
Impeachment Battle Fuels Sharp Partisan Divide
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 04:57
Trump Calls for Resignation of House Intelligence Chairman
Trump Calls for Resignation of House Intelligence Chairman
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 05:41
Researchers Think They Know Why Some Flu Patients Get Heart Problems
Researchers Think They Know Why Some Flu Patients Get Heart Problems
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 02:34
Robots and Holograms Staff High-Tech Hotel in Japan
Robots and Holograms Staff High-Tech Hotel in Japan
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 02:26
Islamabad Bans Plastic Bags
Islamabad Bans Plastic Bags