Iraq's PM Promises to Listen t Grievances After Deadly Protests

Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi promised to listen to people's grievances in a televised address after three days of deadly protest in Baghdad and several other cities. Hundreds of protesters rallied in the capital for a third consecutive day Thursday, defying a curfew, to call for jobs, improved services and an end to widespread corruption. About 30 people have been killed so far and hundreds others have been injured in clashes between the police and protesters. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the authorities authorities have extended a curfew in several southern cities as the death toll rises.

