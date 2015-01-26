Islam Free Expression Q&A Elshishtawy Yackee

January 26, 2015 06:31 AM
The recent terror attack on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in France was a violent extremist challenge to values of freedom of expression. It also has set fire to anti-Muslim sentiment. Hoda Elshishtawy, with the Muslim Public Affairs Council, has written an article titled âUniting Against Violent Extremism and for Freedom of Expressionâ. V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee asked how she perceives freedom of speech and freedom of the news media.

