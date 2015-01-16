Islam Terror France Q&A Husain Yackee
January 16, 2015 07:35 AM
Listen
Islam Terror France Q&A Husain Yackee 1876636
Islam Terror France Q&A Husain Yackee 1876636 audio player.
The Islamic terrorist attacks in France, and other Muslim linked terrorist acts, have brought scorn from other segments of society around the world...but also from the Muslim community. Ed Husain, a Muslim Senior Advisor at the Tony Blair Faith Foundation has written an article titled : Charlie Hebdo: We cannot let the Paris murderers define Islam. V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee asked him what he means.