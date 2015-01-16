Islam Terror France Q&A Husain Yackee

January 16, 2015 07:35 AM
Embed
Listen
Islam Terror France Q&A Husain Yackee 1876636
Islam Terror France Q&A Husain Yackee 1876636 audio player.

The Islamic terrorist attacks in France, and other Muslim linked terrorist acts, have brought scorn from other segments of society around the world...but also from the Muslim community. Ed Husain, a Muslim Senior Advisor at the Tony Blair Faith Foundation has written an article titled : Charlie Hebdo: We cannot let the Paris murderers define Islam. V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee asked him what he means.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover