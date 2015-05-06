Islam Texas Q&A Hooper Yackee

The Islamic State militant group is claiming responsibility for Sunday's attack on a convention center outside the southwestern U-S city of Dallas, Texas, where a contest for cartoons depicting Islam's Prophet Muhammad was taking place. For reaction to the incident V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee spoke with Ibrahim Hooper, National Communications Director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

