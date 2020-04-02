Middle East

Islamic State Trials Suspended ahead of Prison Riot in Syria

April 02, 2020 12:02 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Tensions are soaring in Syrian prisons as the prospect of trials for accused Islamic State militants has been sidelined by the coronavirus threat. Officials say a prison riot over the weekend was contained and no one escaped. But they warn that prisons in northeastern Syria will remain a “ticking bomb” without international support. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from a recent trip to Hasseka, Syria.

Heather Murdock
By
Heather Murdock
Middle East Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:54
Lassa Fever Epidemic in Nigeria Far Deadlier Than COVID-19
 Lassa Fever Epidemic in Nigeria Far Deadlier Than COVID-19
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:18
South Africa’s Overcrowded Slums Most Vulnerable to Coronavirus
South Africa’s Overcrowded Slums Most Vulnerable to Coronavirus
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 09:00
US Somali Deli Delivers Cheer Along with Free Food to Elderly, Disabled
US Somali Deli Delivers Cheer Along with Food to Elderly, Disabled
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 08:59
What to Tell Children About the Coronavirus
What to Tell Children About the Coronavirus
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:10
COVID-19: Born Into A Pandemic
COVID-19: Born Into A Pandemic