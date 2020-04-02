Islamic State Trials Suspended ahead of Prison Riot in Syria
April 02, 2020 12:02 PM
Tensions are soaring in Syrian prisons as the prospect of trials for accused Islamic State militants has been sidelined by the coronavirus threat. Officials say a prison riot over the weekend was contained and no one escaped. But they warn that prisons in northeastern Syria will remain a “ticking bomb” without international support. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from a recent trip to Hasseka, Syria.