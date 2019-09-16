Middle East

Isolated Among Extremists: Conditions Deteriorate for Children of Islamic State

The international media have called camps housing families of Islamic State fighters “incubators” for an IS resurgence.  But aid organizations say that despite their exposure to violence and extremism, children in these camps can be rescued, rehabilitated and reintegrated into the outside world.  Action must be soon to be effective, they add, as the children’s trauma deepens daily. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from the al-Hol and Ain Issa camps in Syria.

