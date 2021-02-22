Israel Opens Up as Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Works

With close to half of Israel’s population vaccinated with at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Israel’s Health Ministry is reporting even better results than Pfizer’s clinical trials. Israel, which leads the world in its percentage of the population vaccinated, is sharing its medical results with Pfizer. The good news comes as much of the Israeli economy reopened over the weekend. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.

Camera: Ricki Rosen

