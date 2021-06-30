Israel Warns Against New Iran Nuclear Deal

President Joe Biden this week assured visiting Israeli President Reuven Rivlin that the U.S. will not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. Despite the assurances, many Israelis are skeptical. As the U.S. seeks to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, Israeli analysts say Iran is moving closer to a nuclear bomb. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.

Camera: Ricki Rosen Produced by: Henry Hernandez

