Israel Warns Against New Iran Nuclear Deal
June 30, 2021 01:29 PM
President Joe Biden this week assured visiting Israeli President Reuven Rivlin that the U.S. will not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. Despite the assurances, many Israelis are skeptical. As the U.S. seeks to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, Israeli analysts say Iran is moving closer to a nuclear bomb. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.
