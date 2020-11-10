2020 USA Votes

Israelis Concerned About Changes US President-Elect Biden May Make in Middle East Policy

November 10, 2020 02:47 PM
Israelis followed the U.S. election results almost as closely as Americans did. And while three quarters of the Jewish community in the U.S. voted for Joe Biden, polls showed three quarters of Israeli Jews wanted President Donald Trump to win. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.
Camera: Ricki Rosen   Produced by: Jason Godman 
 

Linda Gradstein
By
Linda Gradstein
Indian Professionals Abandon COVID-Scarred Cities to Work From Scenic Hill Towns
What Is a Concession Speech?
Biden Presidency Will Face Historic Challenges
Harris Makes History as First Black and Indian American Woman VP
