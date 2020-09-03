Israel’s Space-Age Weapon Pops Explosive Balloons from Gaza
September 03, 2020 12:23 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Amid an escalation of tensions between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas government, Palestinians have launched hundreds of incendiary devices carried by balloons over the border into Israel. Now, Israel has developed a laser defense system – the first of its kind in the world – to shoot them down. Linda Gradstein reports from Kibbutz Kisufim near Israel’s border with Gaza.
Camera: Ricki Rosen, Agencies, Courtesy
Produced by: Barry Unger