Israel’s Space-Age Weapon Pops Explosive Balloons from Gaza

Amid an escalation of tensions between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas government, Palestinians have launched hundreds of incendiary devices carried by balloons over the border into Israel. Now, Israel has developed a laser defense system – the first of its kind in the world – to shoot them down. Linda Gradstein reports from Kibbutz Kisufim near Israel’s border with Gaza.

Camera: Ricki Rosen, Agencies, Courtesy

Produced by: Barry Unger