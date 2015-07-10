Issues in the News
July 10, 2015 06:05 PM
Moderator Fred Barnes, Executive Editor of the Weekly Standard, Barbara Slavin, Senior fellow at the Atlantic Councilâs South Asia Center, and Washington correspondent for Al-Monitor.com, and Oren Dorell, Foreign Affairs Reporter for USA Today discuss the Greek crisis, sticking points in the stalled nuclear negotiations with Iran and challenges to the US strategy to combat the so-called Islamic state or ISIL.