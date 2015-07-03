Issues in the News
Moderator Barbara Slavin, senior fellow at the Atlantic Councilâs South Asia Center and Washington correspondent for Al-Monitor.com, Tom Defrank, Contributing Editor to National Journal, and Hilary Krieger, Enterprise Editor for CNN Politics Digital discuss prospects for a nuclear deal with Iran given the extension of the talks, the imminent opening of the US Embassy in Cuba, the Greek crisis and political violence in Egypt.