Issues in the News

Moderator Fred Barnes, Executive Editor of the Weekly Standard, David Rennie, Washington Bureau Chief and Lexington Columnist for the Economist, and Abderrahim Foukara, Washington Bureau Chief, Al-Jazeera Satellite TV, discuss the significance and politics of the Supreme Court ruling in favor of a key provision of Obamacare, the debate over the display of the Confederate flag in the wake of the Charleston church massacre, US forward deployment in Europe to deter Russia’s aggression and the implications of a possible extension of the June 30 deadline to complete a deal on Iran’s nuclear program.