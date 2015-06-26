Issues in the News
June 26, 2015 06:05 PM
Listen
Issues in the News 1829746
Issues in the News 1829746 audio player.
Moderator Fred Barnes, Executive Editor of the Weekly Standard, David Rennie, Washington Bureau Chief and Lexington Columnist for the Economist, and Abderrahim Foukara, Washington Bureau Chief, Al-Jazeera Satellite TV, discuss the significance and politics of the Supreme Court ruling in favor of a key provision of Obamacare, the debate over the display of the Confederate flag in the wake of the Charleston church massacre, US forward deployment in Europe to deter Russiaâs aggression and the implications of a possible extension of the June 30 deadline to complete a deal on Iranâs nuclear program.