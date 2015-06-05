Issues in the News
June 5, 2015 06:05 PM
Prominent Washington correspondents discuss topics making headlines around the Host Carol Moderator Fred Barnes, Executive Editor of The Weekly Standard, Barbara Slavin, Washington Correspondent for Al-Monitor.com, and Stephen Collinson, Senior Reporter at CNN Politics discuss the USA Freedom Act, the FIFA scandal, new Russian threats in Ukraine, and Hillary Clintonâs latest polling.