Issues in the News
May 29, 2015 06:05 PM
Moderator Fred Barnes, Executive Editor of The Weekly Standard, Tom DeFrank, Contributing Editor at National Journal, and Tim Mak, Senior Congressional Correspondent for The Daily Beast discuss FIFA scandal, US Secretary of Defense Ash Carterâs claim that Iraqi defense forces "showed no will to fight" prior to the ISIS siege of Ramadi, and President Obamaâs immigration overhaul â on hold.