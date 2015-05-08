Issues in the News
Moderator Fred Barnes, Executive Editor of The Weekly Standard, Barbara Slavin, Washington Correspondent for Al-Monitor.com, and David Rennie, Lexington Columnist for The Economist discuss the UK elections, who is behind the shootings at the Texas Muhammad cartoons contest, US Secretary of State John Kerryâs visit to Saudi Arabia amid the crisis in Yemen, and the Clintons--the rise of super PACs and foreign donors.