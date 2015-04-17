Issues in the News
April 17, 2015
Moderator Tom DeFrank, Contributing Editor to National Journal, Stephen Collinson, Senior Reporter at CNN Politics, and Tim Mak, Senior Congressional Correspondent for The Daily Beast discuss US Congress taking a closer look at the nuclear Iran deal and President Putinâs lifting a ban on missile sales to Teheran, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadiâs visit to the US, and Hillary Clinton and Marco Rubio announcing their presidential run in 2016.