Issues in the News

Moderator Barbara Slavin, Washington Correspondent for Al-Monitor, David Rennie, Washington Bureau Chief & Lexington Columnist for The Economist, and Abderrahim Foukara, Washington Bureau Chief for Al-Jazeera TV, discuss the open letter sent by 47 Republican senators to Tehran; the Iraqi governmentâs retaking of Tikrit from the so-called Islamic State with help from Iran; Israeli elections, and the controversy over Hillary Clintonâs use of a private email account for government business.