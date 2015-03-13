Issues in the News
March 13, 2015 09:38 AM
Listen
Issues in the News 1864181
Issues in the News 1864181 audio player.
Moderator Barbara Slavin, Washington Correspondent for Al-Monitor, David Rennie, Washington Bureau Chief & Lexington Columnist for The Economist, and Abderrahim Foukara, Washington Bureau Chief for Al-Jazeera TV, discuss the open letter sent by 47 Republican senators to Tehran; the Iraqi governmentâs retaking of Tikrit from the so-called Islamic State with help from Iran; Israeli elections, and the controversy over Hillary Clintonâs use of a private email account for government business.