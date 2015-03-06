Issues in the News

Moderator Barbara Slavin, Washington Correspondent for Al-Monitor, Tom DeFrank, Contributing Editor to National Journal, and Tim Mak Senior Congressional Correspondent for The Daily Beast discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuâs speech to US Congress about downfalls of a possible nuclear deal with Iran, Iraq-ISIS fight over Takrit, the controversy over Hillary Clintonâs use of a private email account for government business, and Boris Nemtsovâs assassination.