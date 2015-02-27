Issues in the News
February 27, 2015 05:05 PM
Moderator Fred Barnes, Executive Editor of The Weekly Standard, Tom DeFrank, Contributing Editor to National Journal, and Tim Mak, Senior Congressional Correspondent for The Daily Beast discuss the new tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the White House over a possible nuclear deal with Iran, ISIS militantsâ new advances in Syria, and the New York arrest of three men accused of a plot to aid ISIS.