Issues in the News
February 13, 2015 05:05 PM
Listen
Issues in the News 1871176
Issues in the News 1871176 audio player.
Moderator Fred Barnes, Executive Editor of The Weekly Standard, Barbara Slavin, Washington Correspondent for Al-Monitor.com, and Tom DeFrank, Contributing Editor to National Journal discuss the debate over war authorization against ISIL in Congress, presidential war powers, the Ukraine/Russia ceasefire accord, and whether or not a nuclear deal with Iran is possible as another deadline approaches.